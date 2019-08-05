Search
Chick-Fil-A blows away the competition, open just 6 days a week

Verne HillAug 05, 2019

Restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has once again recorded market-leading sales figures, despite sticking by its long-standing Sunday closure policy.

The chain, which is known for its caring staff strong Christian ethos, has become the fifth-largest fast-food company in the US, according to new data analyzed by investment banking company, Goldman Sachs.

Incredibly, despite shuttering its doors on the Lord’s day, the specialty chicken outlet has managed to generate over double the sales revenue of its well-known competitor, McDonald’s.

“Our brand survey shows that Chick-fil-A has had the most brand momentum across [fast-food restaurants] — supporting the most increase in total revenue (in dollar terms) in the US,” the Goldman analysts wrote in their report, according to Business Insider.

The firm also noted a word of advice in light of the restaurant’s meteoric rise — “steer clear from those in the fray of Chick-fil-A,” the analysts wrote. “Our 2,000 consumer brand survey suggests they will continue to take share and grow.”

Last year, Chick-fil-A generated a staggering $10 billion in sales, up from just $2 billion in 2005. Their location numbers are growing, too. Despite KFC shutting down 1% of all its outlets, Chick-fil-A has opened an additional 8%! Clearly, this restaurant chain is being blessed.

The restaurant’s popularity was clear to see in Mebane, N.C., Thursday as devoted customers camped out overnight to get a chance to win free chicken for an entire year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/august/chick-fil-a-earns-double-the-revenue-of-mcdonalds-despite-closing-on-sundays

 

 

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
