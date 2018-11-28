Cherries Cafe to close in Clemmons?

Ollie Cherry, who started the business, is retiring.

Cherries Café, a fixture in Clemmons for more than 30 years, is going away – sort of.

On Dec. 19 she plans to close the café in Clemmons.

But her daughter Karol Cherry plans to open a new version of Cherries next spring.

The new business, tentatively to be called Cherries To Go, a takeout only, a mix of hot, ready-to-eat foods and frozen and refrigerated designed for reheating at home. “I also may have a cold counter for things like chicken salad,” Karol Cherry said. “And people will be able to come in and get a cinnamon roll and cup of coffee on their way to work.”

https://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/cherries-cafe-to-close-but-it-will-eventually-reopen-in/article_7a8491f8-8063-55eb-91b1-9c21b6a28504.html?utm_source=WSJ%20Email&utm_medium=NEWS%20-%20Dining&utm_campaign=Dining%20GSO%20WSJ