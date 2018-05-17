Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19)

Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19)

Verne HillMay 17, 2018Comments Off on Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19)

Like

Thousands expected to attend the Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury

The free event celebrating Cheerwine takes place in downtown Salisbury (10am – 8pm).

Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, family-friendly activities and local craft vendors.   *All proceeds from the official Cheerwine soft drink tent sales will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries (a former WBFJ Ministry of the Month).     http://salisburync.gov/Government/Communications/Newsroom/cheerwine-festival

file:///C:/Users/vhill/Downloads/TipSheet.pdf

Traffic Alert: Expect road closures in downtown Salisbury along portions of

South Main and East Innes (IN – niss) Streets

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCollege Graduation Happenings
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Babysitting 101: Getting you ready for that part time job.

Verne HillMay 17, 2018

College Graduation Happenings

Verne HillMay 17, 2018

Women’s Health with Dr AJ Lewis (Novant Health)

Verne HillMay 17, 2018

Community Events

May
17
Thu
6:30 pm Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Gala @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Gala @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Tickets: $35.00 (per person) Proceeds: Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services – Celebrating 10 years of restoring hope to the hopeless!! 336.307.3899
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
May 17 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
May
18
Fri
all-day Apologetics Conference @ Greensboro Christian Church (Greensboro)
Apologetics Conference @ Greensboro Christian Church (Greensboro)
May 18 – May 19 all-day
Speakers: Adam Coleman, Chad Gross, Joel Furches, Nick Peters, Tyler Vela & Benjamin Watkins Tickets: $20.00 (per person) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mentionable-the-conference-tickets-37740123726 The conference begins Friday, May 18 @ 5:30pm (dinner included) and continues Saturday, May 19 (9:30[...]
all-day Men’s Retreat @ Park Springs Retreat Center (Providence)
Men’s Retreat @ Park Springs Retreat Center (Providence)
May 18 – May 20 all-day
Theme: “Relax, Recharge & Reconnect” Registration: $75.00 (per person – includes lodging and meals) http://www.pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat Hosted by Pinedale Christian Church (W-S) 336.788.7600  
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 18 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/18 & 5/19 (10-10) 5/20 (11-8)
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes