Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury (May 19)

Thousands expected to attend the Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury

The free event celebrating Cheerwine takes place in downtown Salisbury (10am – 8pm).

Cheerwine fans will enjoy cold Cheerwine, live music, great Southern food, family-friendly activities and local craft vendors. *All proceeds from the official Cheerwine soft drink tent sales will benefit Rowan Helping Ministries (a former WBFJ Ministry of the Month). http://salisburync.gov/Government/Communications/Newsroom/cheerwine-festival

Traffic Alert: Expect road closures in downtown Salisbury along portions of

South Main and East Innes (IN – niss) Streets