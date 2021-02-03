The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI. Anything less will affect fuel economy and how the vehicle handles
Cold Weather: The reason why your vehicle’s tires deflate during the winter months is simple: air contracts when it is cooled. As temperature drops, individual air molecules slow their speed. As a result, these molecules don’t take up as much space within the tire well.
When should I check the pressure? As the temperature changes, or every 30 days.
https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/
AAA: Winter driving tips…
-Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.
-Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!
-Locate that ice scraper, before you really need it.
-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.
-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.
-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
-Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery or wet surfaces
-Keep your headlights ON when it’s raining = it’s the Law!
https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.YBrARKdKjmY
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Have you check your tire pressure lately? - February 3, 2021
- Interview: ‘Jesus Calling’ Devotionals for First Responders - February 3, 2021
- Wednesday News, February 03, 2021 - February 3, 2021