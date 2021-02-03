Have you check your tire pressure lately?

The recommended tire pressure is typically between 30 and 35 PSI. Anything less will affect fuel economy and how the vehicle handles

Cold Weather: The reason why your vehicle’s tires deflate during the winter months is simple: air contracts when it is cooled. As temperature drops, individual air molecules slow their speed. As a result, these molecules don’t take up as much space within the tire well.

When should I check the pressure? As the temperature changes, or every 30 days.

https://www.hi-techcarcare.com/tire/winter-tire-pressure/

AAA: Winter driving tips…

-Make certain your tires are properly inflated. Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

-Have your car battery checked, if its 3 years old or older!

-Locate that ice scraper, before you really need it.

-Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.

-Avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

-Warm up your vehicle, but NEVER in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

-Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery or wet surfaces

-Keep your headlights ON when it’s raining = it’s the Law!

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.YBrARKdKjmY