Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night

According to NASA, the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” total lunar eclipse phase starts at 11:40pm (lasting 62 minutes). What about that name “Super Blood Wolf Moon“…

“Super Moon” – a full moon that appears bigger than normal because it’s at its closeness to Earth.

“Wolf Moon” – a Native American term used to describe the first full moon of the year.

"Blood Moon" – the moon's reddish color during a total lunar eclipse.