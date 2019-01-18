Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night

According to NASA, the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” total lunar eclipse phase starts at 11:40pm (lasting 62 minutes). What about that name “Super Blood Wolf Moon“…
“Super Moon” – a full moon that appears bigger than normal because it’s at its closeness to Earth.
“Wolf Moon” – a Native American term used to describe the first full moon of the year.
“Blood Moon” – the moon’s reddish color during a total lunar eclipse. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/january/rare-super-blood-wolf-moon-to-appear-in-skies-sunday-night-a-sign-in-the-heavens?cpid=:ID:-31606-:DT:-2019-01-17-23:59:38-:US:-AB1-:CN:-CP1-:PO:-NC1-:ME:-SU1-:SO:-FB1-:SP:-NW1-:PF:-TX1-
