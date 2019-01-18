Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night

Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night

Verne HillJan 18, 2019Comments Off on Check out the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ this Sunday night

Like

According to NASA, the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” total lunar eclipse phase starts at 11:40pm (lasting 62 minutes). What about that name “Super Blood Wolf Moon“…

“Super Moon” – a full moon that appears bigger than normal because it’s at its closeness to Earth.

“Wolf Moon” – a Native American term used to describe the first full moon of the year.

“Blood Moon” – the moon’s reddish color during a total lunar eclipse.  http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/january/rare-super-blood-wolf-moon-to-appear-in-skies-sunday-night-a-sign-in-the-heavens?cpid=:ID:-31606-:DT:-2019-01-17-23:59:38-:US:-AB1-:CN:-CP1-:PO:-NC1-:ME:-SU1-:SO:-FB1-:SP:-NW1-:PF:-TX1-

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRemembering MLK: Area events planned
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 18, 2019

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 18, 2019

Remembering MLK: Area events planned

Verne HillJan 18, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
18
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jan
19
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Nikita Koloff, Dr. Benji Kelley, Tim Worely (former NFL player), Dave Roever & Pastor Michael Thomas Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://www.itickets.com/events/411689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by Talking & Walking Christian Men’s Ministry
11:00 am Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Winter Drive for Homeless Veterans @ Windsor Recreation Center (Greensboro)
Jan 19 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Donation List: Warm Hats, Winter Coats, Socks, Gloves, Hand warmers, Scarves Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Soap, Shampoo, Deodorant, Hand/Personal Wipes, Razors & Shaving cream 336.638.1315 http://www.iamaqueen.org  Hosted by I Am A Queen – a non-profit[...]
Jan
20
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes