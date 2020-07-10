Check your hand sanitizer for ‘methanol’

UPDATE: The FDA has added more hand sanitizers to its growing list of products that contain ‘methanol’ or wood alcohol, which is toxic if absorbed through the skin.

More than two dozen various hand sanitizers – sold by the Mexico-based company 4E Global – contain high levels of methanol, or wood alcohol, and have been recommended for recall. These have all been manufactured in Mexico.

NOTE: Proper hand washing and hygiene is an effective response to Covid-19.

The CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/09/health/hand-sanitizer-methanol-fda-trnd/index.html

Earlier Article from July 4, 2020: The FDA has an advisory out for hand sanitizer manufactured by a specific company in Mexico (Eskbiochem SA de CV), due to the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

*FDA has identified the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

BTW: The FDA reminds us to wash our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. AND to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-advises-consumers-not-use-hand-sanitizer-products-manufactured-eskbiochem