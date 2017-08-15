Search
Charlottesville: How God Sees People (CBN)

Verne HillAug 15, 2017Comments Off on Charlottesville: How God Sees People (CBN)

A lot has been said in the aftermath of the racial violence in Charlottesville over the weekend, but the Bible always has the final word.

“And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth.” (Acts 17:26)   And we ALL bleed the same color! Differences are merely skin deep or culturally flavored. All people are relatives.

“It makes no difference whether you are a Jew or a Greek, a slave or a freeman, a man or a woman, because in Jesus, the Liberating King, you are all one.” (Galatians 3.28)

Scripture reassures us, “No one who trusts God like this—heart and soul—will ever regret it. It’s exactly the same no matter what a person’s religious background may be: the same God for all of us, acting the same incredibly generous way to everyone who calls out for help.” (Romans 10.12)

“There is room for all. All distinctions vanish. There can be neither Greek nor Jew, circumcised nor uncircumcised, nor difference between nations whether alien barbarians or slave or free man; but Christ is all and in all everything and everywhere, to all men, without distinction of persons.”(Colossians 3.11)

“To God, those people are not different from us. When they believed, he made their hearts pure.” (Acts 15.9)

“Use your head; this is all pretty obvious.
Can someone who hates order, keep order?
Do you dare condemn the righteous, mighty God?
Doesn’t God always tell it like it is,
exposing corrupt rulers as scoundrels and criminals?
Does he play favorites with the rich and famous and slight the poor?
Isn’t he equally responsible to everybody?” (Job 34.16-19 – The Message)

“Don’t we all come from one Father? Aren’t we all created by the same God? So why can’t we get along? Why do we desecrate the covenant of our ancestors that binds us together?” (Malachi 2.10)

“Don’t ever attempt, my brothers, to combine snobbery with faith in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ! Suppose one man comes into your meeting well-dressed and with a gold ring on his finger, and another man, obviously poor, arrives in shabby clothes. If you pay special attention to the well-dressed man by saying, “Please sit here—it’s an excellent seat”, and say to the poor man, “You stand over there, please, or if you must sit, sit on the floor”, doesn’t that prove that you are making class-distinctions in your mind, and setting yourselves up to assess a man’s quality?—a very bad thing. For do notice, my brothers, that God chose poor men, whose only wealth was their faith, and made them heirs to the kingdom promised to those who love him. And if you behave as I have suggested, it is the poor man that you are insulting. Look around you. Isn’t it the rich who are always trying to “boss” you, isn’t it the rich who drag you into litigation? Isn’t it usually the rich who blaspheme the glorious name by which you are known?” (James 2.1 – Phillips))

*Find more spiritual food for thought from CBN News     https://goo.gl/SC14At

Verne Hill

Previous PostOCC: Volunteers, kids killed in bus crash in Madsgascar
