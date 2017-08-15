Charlottesville: “Answer hate with forgiveness”

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other…”

(NPR) The father of Heather Heyer, the 32 year old who was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counter protestors at a white nationalist’s rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, spoke against the violence that claimed his daughter’s life – calling on people to answer hate with forgiveness. Mark Heyer sharing that…

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other. And I include myself in that, in forgiving the guy (that is charged in Heather’s death). You know, I just think of what the Lord said on the cross. Lord forgive him, they don’t know what they’re doing.”

“My daughter was a strong woman that had passionate opinions about the equality of everyone. She wanted to do it peacefully and with a fierceness of heart that comes with her conviction.”

NOTE: Federal authorities have opened a civil rights investigation into the attack, saying “such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred.”

The man allegedly behind the wheel, James Alex Fields Jr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run. Sources: NPR / Florida Today https://goo.gl/gUGyUQ

The mother of Heather Heyer killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., thanked President Trump on Monday after he spoke out against hate groups for their role in the weekend’s violence.

“Thank you, President Trump, for words of comfort and for denouncing those who promote violence and hatred. My condolences, also, to the grieving families of the two state troopers and quick recovering for those injured…” -Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer (NBC News)

“Her death fills us with grief, and we send her and her family our thoughts, our prayers and our love.” -President Trump speaking of Heather Heyer https://goo.gl/fTAJDv