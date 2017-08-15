Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Charlottesville: “Answer hate with forgiveness”

Charlottesville: “Answer hate with forgiveness”

Verne HillAug 15, 2017Comments Off on Charlottesville: “Answer hate with forgiveness”

Like

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other…”

(NPR) The father of Heather Heyer, the 32 year old who was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counter protestors at a white nationalist’s rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, spoke against the violence that claimed his daughter’s life – calling on people to answer hate with forgiveness.   Mark Heyer sharing that…

“People need to stop hating, and they need to forgive each other. And I include myself in that, in forgiving the guy (that is charged in Heather’s death). You know, I just think of what the Lord said on the cross. Lord forgive him, they don’t know what they’re doing.”

 “My daughter was a strong woman that had passionate opinions about the equality of everyone. She wanted to do it peacefully and with a fierceness of heart that comes with her conviction.”

 

NOTE: Federal authorities have opened a civil rights investigation into the attack, saying “such actions arise from racial bigotry and hatred.”

The man allegedly behind the wheel, James Alex Fields Jr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.   Sources: NPR / Florida Today https://goo.gl/gUGyUQ

 

The mother of Heather Heyer killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., thanked President Trump on Monday after he spoke out against hate groups for their role in the weekend’s violence. 

 “Thank you, President Trump, for words of comfort and for denouncing those who promote violence and hatred. My condolences, also, to the grieving families of the two state troopers and quick recovering for those injured…” -Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer (NBC News)

 “Her death fills us with grief, and we send her and her family our thoughts, our prayers and our love.”  -President Trump speaking of Heather Heyer https://goo.gl/fTAJDv

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHandsbrands Sample Clothing Sale (AUG 16-19)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

OCC: Volunteers, kids killed in bus crash in Madsgascar

Verne HillAug 15, 2017

Charlottesville: How God Sees People (CBN)

Verne HillAug 15, 2017

Handsbrands Sample Clothing Sale (AUG 16-19)

Verne HillAug 15, 2017

Community Events

Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jul
3
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jul 3 @ 7:30 am – Sep 1 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jul
10
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jul 10 @ 7:30 am – Sep 8 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jul
17
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jul 17 – Aug 18 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes