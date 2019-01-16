Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Changes coming to standardized testing for NC students

Changes coming to standardized testing for NC students

Verne HillJan 16, 2019Comments Off on Changes coming to standardized testing for NC students

Like

After a series of surveys asking parents and educators about standardized testing, Mark Johnson, the state superintendent of Public Instruction, said he’s looking to make three major changes. Fewer tests, reduce the number of questions on federally-mandated tests and eliminate any test not required by the federal government.

Read more:   https://wlos.com/news/local/nc-schools-superintendent-says-changes-coming-to-2018-19-standardized-tests

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLIST: Pregnancy Care Centers - Supporting life in our Community!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettJan 16, 2019

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 16, 2019

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 16, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
16
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
18
Fri
6:00 pm Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebration Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jan
19
Sat
9:00 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 19 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Nikita Koloff, Dr. Benji Kelley, Tim Worely (former NFL player), Dave Roever & Pastor Michael Thomas Tickets: $20.00 (per person – lunch included) http://www.itickets.com/events/411689.html 336.202.2339 Hosted by Talking & Walking Christian Men’s Ministry
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes