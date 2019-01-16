Changes coming to standardized testing for NC students

After a series of surveys asking parents and educators about standardized testing, Mark Johnson, the state superintendent of Public Instruction, said he’s looking to make three major changes. Fewer tests, reduce the number of questions on federally-mandated tests and eliminate any test not required by the federal government.

