Census 2020: Beware of Scams

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to count every resident in the US. The census is conducted in years ending in zero, and the reference day for the next census will be April 1, 2020 ─ Census Day!

TRIAD Census Jobs: $17-20 dollars an hour!

https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations.html?=undefined&state=North%20Carolina

Warning Signs of Census SCAMS…

There are some things no genuine census survey or agent will ask — for example, for your Social Security, credit card or bank account number. They won’t ask for money. They won’t threaten jail time if you don’t answer their questions. Any of these is a sure sign that a supposed census taker is phishing for ways to steal your identity, money or possessions.

You get an unsolicited email purporting to be from the Census Bureau. For household surveys and the decennial Census, the agency almost always makes contact by mail.

A supposed census agent asks you for money or financial data, such as the number of and amount in your bank account.

A supposed census taker threatens you with arrest. Taking part in the Census is required by law, and you can be fined for not doing so, but you can’t be imprisoned.

Don’t give your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, or bank or credit card numbers to someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau. Genuine Census representatives will not ask for this information.

Don’t reply, click links or open attachments in a suspicious census email. Forward the message to ois.fraud.reporting@census.gov.

Don’t trust caller ID — scammers can use “spoofing” tools to make it appear they’re calling from a real Census Bureau number. Call the National Processing Center at 800-523-3205, 800-642-0469 or 800-877-8339 (TDD/TTY) to verify that a phone survey is legitimate.

https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/census.html

https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html