Celebrating Life with Robyn Chambers

Robyn Chambers is executive director of Advocacy for Children at Focus on the Family.

In this role, she oversees our Sanctity of Human Life and Foster Care and Adoption efforts through the following programs: Wait No More, which prepares hearts and homes for kids in foster care – whether for a season or a lifetime – through nationwide events as well as post-placement resources, and Option Ultrasound, which provides ultrasound machines and sonography training to qualified pro-life medical clinics in communities with high abortion rates.

Chambers works with a variety of other pro-life organizations that partner with Option Ultrasound, visits pregnancy resource centers and hosts nurse training sessions across the United States. She’s also a member of the Leadership Alliance for Pregnancy Care Organizations.

She has served at Focus on the Family for more than 25 years, starting in the ministry’s Family Help Center taking calls from people seeking help from Focus. Subsequent to this, she worked on a team responsible for translating Focus resources into other languages and as a legal coordinator drafting book contracts to distribute Focus resources worldwide.