Celebrate ‘Passion Week’ with your family

From Palm Sunday through Easter weekend, easy and meaningful ways to Remember the true reason for the Easter season!

1. Watch ‘The Ten Commandments’, the original movie, to prepare your family on the weekend before Passover

2. Place a stuffed lamb on your table as a reminder that Jesus is “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world”

3. Hang a red ribbon across your front door frame — on Passover evening.

4. Prepare a simple Seder meal and act out the first Passover with your children.

http://bit.ly/2ndpI3M

NOTE: The Hill family continues to celebrate the Upper Room event on the Thursday before Easter (at least sometime during Passion week) by serving bread and grape juice while listening to a recorded scripture reading of the Last supper! We started this with the girls years ago, and they still are excited to participate!