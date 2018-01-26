CDC: Does Wearing a Mask Prevent the Flu?

Family members reduced their risk of getting the flu by 70% when they washed their hands often and wore surgical masks. Interesting, the study found NO reduction in symptoms for mask use alone.

Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key.

*People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!