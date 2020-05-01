Search
Verne HillMay 01, 2020Comments Off on CDC: Face coverings recommended

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends that all of us wear a Cloth Face Covering.

Cloth face coverings should—

  • fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • be secured with ties or ear loops
  • include multiple layers of fabric
  • allow for breathing without restriction
  • be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

CDC on Homemade Cloth Face Coverings

Sew and No Sew Instructions

Proper fitting instructions and simple ways to make your own face mask here:  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Previous PostReopening church: Important questions to address
Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Items needed are… cleaning products, meals (including bag lunches) and beverages, plus non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry! Also needed are RF thermometers and gloves. 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
May
1
Fri
all-day Kernersville Free Meal Distribution
Kernersville Free Meal Distribution
May 1 all-day
In partnership with several local Kernersville churches, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina is offering FREE pre-cooked meals (while they last). 336.784.5770 Here are the drive-thru pick-up locations… Monday, Tuesday, Friday (4-6pm) &[...]
