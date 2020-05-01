CDC: Face coverings recommended

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends that all of us wear a Cloth Face Covering.

Cloth face coverings should—

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

CDC on Homemade Cloth Face Coverings

Sew and No Sew Instructions

Proper fitting instructions and simple ways to make your own face mask here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html