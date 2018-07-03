CDC: Washing hands correctly to avoid foodborne illnesses

Search
Verne Hill Jul 03, 2018

Hand-washing seems pretty simple, but a recent study shows that 97% of the time, we’re still doing it wrong — which can lead to contamination of food and surfaces and result in foodborne illness.

A recent government study shows most consumers failed to wash their hands and rub with soap for 20 seconds. That’s the amount of time recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

*Foodborne illnesses sicken 48 million Americans each year, according to CDC estimates. That results in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

*A separate study released this month found 49 of 100 towels tested showed growth of bacteria normally found in or on the human body. That included E. coli and “staph.”  The bacteria were more likely to be found on wet towels, and towels used for more than one purpose, such as wiping counter tops and utensils and drying hands.

Note: The study involved 383 people in six test kitchen facilities in the metro Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina and in rural Smithfield, North Carolina.

 

The right way to wash hands? The CDC has some tips,  starting with an obvious step: wetting hands with clean, running water.

Step 2: After wetting hands with water, turn off the tap and apply soap.

Step 3: Lather hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Be sure to lather the backs of hands, between fingers, and under fingernails.

Step 4: Scrub hands for at least 20 seconds. (Sing the alphabet song once or “Happy Birthday” twice.)

Step 5: Rinse hands well under clean, running water.

Step 6: Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry them.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/30/health/hand-washing-study-usda

 

