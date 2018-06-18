CDC: Tips to help prevent heat-related illnesses

Safety Tips to survive the heat…
-Stay hydrated (mainly water, maybe sports drinks)
-Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours
-Check on the elderly and outdoor pets https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
CDC recommended tips to help prevent heat-related illnesses in the elderly:
-Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible—don’t rely on fans as the only cooling source during times of extreme heat.
-Stay well hydrated by drinking water or sports drinks. Avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol and don’t wait until feeling thirsty before beginning hydration.
-Limit using the stove or oven to cook during times of extreme heat.
-Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing.
-Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
-Get plenty of rest.
