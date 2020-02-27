CDC: Simple things to help keep you and others healthy

Advice for avoiding coronavirus and other respiratory diseases…

*Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,

especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose,

coughing, or sneezing.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

*Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

*Stay home when you are sick.

*Regularly and thoroughly clean surfaces, such as counter tops and doorknobs, with a disinfectant.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts-stop-fear.html