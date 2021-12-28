Covid cases continue to rise, again.
Update: The CDC has ‘shortened’ the isolation and quarantine period from 10 to 5 days for people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any symptoms. He CDC is recommending asystematic people to wear masks around others for the remaining 5 days. NOTE: The CDC says the ‘update’ is based on scientific evidence that most transmission occurs early in the disease, right before and after the onset of symptoms. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/cdc-recommends-shorter-covid-isolation-quarantine?utm_source
The latest data shows that omicron symptoms are predominantly cold-like symptoms — runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing — so people should stay at home if sick. Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/watch-out-for-these-5-early-omicron-symptoms-study-says/
“The omicron variant of Covid-19 is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.” Dr. Mandy Cohen
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases
COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 and older.
Find a Vaccine or Booster on the News Blog: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/do-you-still-need-a-booster-shot-if-you-just-had-covid/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Wednesday News - December 29, 2021
- S@5: Don’t Lose Sight ‘Josh’s story’ - December 28, 2021
- CDC ‘shortens’ quarantine period to 5 days. What are the Omicron symptoms? - December 28, 2021