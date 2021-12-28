CDC ‘shortens’ quarantine period to 5 days. What are the Omicron symptoms?

Search
Verne HillDec 28, 2021

Covid cases continue to rise, again.

Update: The CDC has ‘shortened’ the isolation and quarantine period from 10 to 5 days for people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any symptoms. He CDC is recommending asystematic people to wear masks around others for the remaining 5 days. NOTE: The CDC says the ‘update’ is based on scientific evidence that most transmission occurs early in the disease, right before and after the onset of symptoms. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/cdc-recommends-shorter-covid-isolation-quarantine?utm_source

 

The latest data shows that omicron symptoms are predominantly cold-like symptoms — runny nose, headache, sore throat, and sneezing — so people should stay at home if sick. Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/watch-out-for-these-5-early-omicron-symptoms-study-says/

“The omicron variant of Covid-19 is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.”  Dr. Mandy Cohen

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/omicron-sweeps-across-nation-now-73-of-us-covid-19-cases

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 and older.

Find a Vaccine or Booster on the News Blog: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/coronavirus/vaccine/do-you-still-need-a-booster-shot-if-you-just-had-covid/

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
