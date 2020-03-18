Search
CDC: Preventing the spread of respiratory diseases

Verne HillMar 18, 2020Comments Off on CDC: Preventing the spread of respiratory diseases

Practicing ‘social distancing’ and healthy hygiene is key in stopping the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus

• #1 = Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• CDC does NOT recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings
(at home or in a health care facility).

• If you are concerned you might have the coronavirus, call your healthcare provider before going to a hospital or clinic. In mild cases, your doctor might give you advice on how to treat symptoms at home without seeing you in person, which would reduce the number of people you expose. But in more severe cases an urgent care center or hospital would benefit from advance warning because they can prepare for your arrival. For example, they may want you to enter a special entrance, so you don’t expose others.

Source: CDC    https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

NC COVID-19 Case Count (updated each morning before 11am): https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc

 

