That’s the warning from the CDC after 30 more people become sick after eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, which was recalled in June over salmonella concerns.
North Carolina remains part of this on going recall.
https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/mbandaka-06-18/map.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WFU: Clear-bag policy begins Saturday at BB&T Field - September 5, 2018
- CDC: ‘Do not eat’ Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal - September 5, 2018
- ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event needs volunteers - September 5, 2018