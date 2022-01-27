CDC: We need ‘more’ fruits, veggies daily

Just 1 in 10 adults consume the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables daily.

The CDC suggesting that adults should eat at least 1½ to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day as part of a healthy eating pattern.

*Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables daily can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity.

