Just 1 in 10 adults consume the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables daily.
The CDC suggesting that adults should eat at least 1½ to 2 cups of fruit per day and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day as part of a healthy eating pattern.
*Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables daily can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2017/p1116-fruit-vegetable-consumption.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- International Holocaust Remembrance Day - January 27, 2022
- CDC: We need ‘more’ fruits, veggies daily - January 27, 2022
- Thursday News, January 27, 2022 - January 27, 2022