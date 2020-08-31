CDC: Majority of COVID-19 deaths had ‘underlying medical condition’?

According to the CDC, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.
New data released last week that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 – also had ‘contributing conditions’.
The CDC listed the following as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths include…
Influenza
Pneumonia
Respiratory failure
Hypertensive heart disease
Diabetes
“A key point – as your numbers of underlying medical conditions increase, your risk of severe illness from COVID also increases.” -CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield
