CDC: Latest info on Covid Testing, Vaccines, Masks

REMINDER: Please DO NOT go to the ER for a COVID-19 test. Local sites offering Covid testing and Covid vaccines. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 5 years and older. Find a Vaccine or Booster (by zip code) https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Covid Booster update. The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. *Plus, the agency has now shortened the time needed before receiving a Covid booster shot from at least six months to five months, for everyone 12 and older. https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/health/covid-19-vaccine-booster-eligibility/index.html

Covid Test Kits

Option A: Most of us with a health plan can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit authorized by the FDA – at a pharmacy, a store or online at no cost. The test kits will either be free directly at the point of sale (if your health plan provides for direct coverage), or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt. Your plan is required (as of January 15) to provide reimbursement for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan, regardless of whether the tests are bought all at once or at separate times throughout the month. Details: https://www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free

Option B: At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge of the highly-contagious omicron variant. Starting this Wednesday (Jan 19), we will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov. To order, people only need to provide their name and a residential mailing address. If desired, people can share their email address and receive status updates on their order.

Note: A credit card number will not be required, and those ordering tests will not be charged for shipping. https://www.today.com/health/health/order-free-home-covid-19-tests-government-rcna12497

Is your mask or face covering doing the BEST job against the spread of Covid? A UC San Diego study showing that a single layer mask stops 30 percent of large droplets. A double layer stops about 91 percent. And a three layer mask stops more than 99 percent of large droplets. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/mask-3-layers-ply-2-covid-coroanvirus-protection/83-4d5b193f-4410-4f80-bc1b-613558cd2f8c