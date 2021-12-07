Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog CDC: Avoid international travel unless fully ‘vaccinated’

CDC: Avoid international travel unless fully ‘vaccinated’

Verne HillDec 07, 2021Comments Off on CDC: Avoid international travel unless fully ‘vaccinated’

Like

DEC 07, 2021   The CDC is moving more and more countries to Level 4 – its highest-risk travel tier – over Omicron coronavirus concerns as well as rising Covid-19 cases across the world. In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/us/five-things-december-7/index.html

*Back in the US, a rise in cases is complicating workplace policies. Companies are delaying return-to-office plans, including Ford, which asked 30,000 workers to remain home after initially scheduling a return next month.

And in New York City, all private sector employers will now be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate by December 27, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Meaning that everyone who works in the city will now be subject to a vaccine mandate. The rules will not allow employees to opt out of vaccination through regular testing, as a proposed federal mandate for employers with 100 or more workers will do. And it will require workers to have at least one vaccination dose by the December 27 deadline. More details how the rules will apply to businesses out on December 15. “The vaccine mandate is the best way to avoid a return to a shutdown of businesses and other public events…” de Blasio suggested.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/06/business/new-york-vaccine-mandate/index.html

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, December 07, 2021
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, December 07, 2021

Verne HillDec 07, 2021

Breaking: 3 more Hostages released in Haiti

Verne HillDec 06, 2021

Monday News, December 06, 2021

Verne HillDec 06, 2021

Community Events

Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is in need of volunteers and toy donations for the holiday season! Help is needed with bell-ringing, angel tree program, toy shop & others! 336.245.2081 bob.campbell@uss.salvationarmy.org  
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes