CDC: Avoid international travel unless fully ‘vaccinated’

DEC 07, 2021 The CDC is moving more and more countries to Level 4 – its highest-risk travel tier – over Omicron coronavirus concerns as well as rising Covid-19 cases across the world. In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/us/five-things-december-7/index.html

*Back in the US, a rise in cases is complicating workplace policies. Companies are delaying return-to-office plans, including Ford, which asked 30,000 workers to remain home after initially scheduling a return next month.

And in New York City, all private sector employers will now be required to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate by December 27, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Meaning that everyone who works in the city will now be subject to a vaccine mandate. The rules will not allow employees to opt out of vaccination through regular testing, as a proposed federal mandate for employers with 100 or more workers will do. And it will require workers to have at least one vaccination dose by the December 27 deadline. More details how the rules will apply to businesses out on December 15. “The vaccine mandate is the best way to avoid a return to a shutdown of businesses and other public events…” de Blasio suggested.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/06/business/new-york-vaccine-mandate/index.html