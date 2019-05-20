CCM: Amy Grant’s daughter just tied the knot?

“Baby, Baby”

Millie Chapman, the daughter of Amy Grant, who inspired the 1991 hit, “Baby Baby,” is now a married woman. Millie and Ben Long tied the knot back in late April in Nashville. “It is hard to believe that same 6-week-old girl who inspired the lyrics to ‘Baby Baby’ is now a beautiful married woman,” Grant tells PEOPLE last week.

Millie who is now 29, and Ben Long, 30, met two and a half years ago on a dating app.

https://people.com/country/amy-grant-daughter-millie-chapman-married/?fbclid=IwAR053a736TQj0jrubX-cP45Oapmqtfcys3FArTfXbqP52NKSrBl8IwLqQ1w

Watch the classic Amy Grant video: https://youtu.be/vMXuuYnoRdI