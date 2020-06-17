CBN News: “Nothing Is Safe From the Cancel Culture Mob”

Tearing down statues, censoring movies, and banning books: It’s all part of the rising “cancel culture movement” sweeping America. And anyone who disagrees with what is deemed “offensive?” They’re scared into silence, hounded into submission, or fired.

The censors have come for children’s cartoon Paw Patrol, Gone with the Wind, Lego, the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, and even a ride at Disney World called Splash Mountain, all in the name of trying to erase the culturally insensitive.

It seems nothing is safe from the cancel culture movement.

But not everyone is buying into the insanity. Read more…