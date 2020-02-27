CBC: Full beards are out when it comes to masks

As face masks fly off the shelves amid rising fears over the coronavirus, the federal CDC just issued a guide about which types of (men’s) beards and mustaches will make those masks less effective, and which will be OK.

Full beards are out, as are any kinds of stubble. Bottom line: Most beards, and a few mustaches, prevent the mask from making a complete seal against the skin.

