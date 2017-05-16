Search
Cause of death, caffeine?

Cause of death, caffeine?

Verne HillMay 16, 2017Comments Off on Cause of death, caffeine?

A 16-year-old Spring Hill High School student (near Anderson, SC) who collapsed in a classroom last month died from ingesting too much caffeine, the county coroner said Monday.

The official cause of death for Davis Allen Cripe was a “caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia…the result of the teen ingesting the caffeine from a large Diet Mountain Dew, a cafe latte from McDonald’s and an energy drink over the course of about two hours.

-A recently published study in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that those who consume energy drinks end up with higher blood pressure levels for a longer period of time than those who drink just caffeine. The study was conducted on healthy volunteers between 18 and 40, after seeing the popularity of energy drinks rise with emergency room visits and deaths.

Bottom Line: “A cup of coffee, a can of soda isn’t going to cause death,” said Dr. Amy Durso, deputy chief medical examiner for Richland County. “It’s the amount and also the time frame in which these caffeinated beverages are consumed that can put you at risk.”   USA Today  https://goo.gl/Ei378M

 

Verne Hill

