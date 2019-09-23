‘Casual Dress’ now the norm…

Headline of the Morning: “Survey: ‘Casual dress’ is norm in American workplaces”. Most workers (79%) say that their current employers’ dress code policy is either business casual, casual or non-existent.

Check this out: If given a choice between a $5,000 dollar bump in salary or an informal office dress code, 1 in 3 would choose the informal dress code.

Interesting fact: And half of people (50%) wear business attire from the waist up and casual clothing from the waist down when they have a ‘video’ interview”.) J

Source: Data compiled by human resources service Randstad North America

https://www.kxnet.com/news/national-news/survey-casual-dress-is-the-new-norm-in-the-workplace/?fbclid=IwAR0solnvhhq4UKpxOEkoRaKe7SCd7FXD9rV0iBv7tT6GoOXxw8FhX4RtU6s