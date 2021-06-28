Casting Crowns: Pray for Andy

Andy Williams, former drummer for Casting Crowns, was in a serious motorcycle accident on Sunday. Williams was hit by another vehicle on his way to church Sunday. He is currently on a ventilator with “severe trauma to his body and brain.” The drummer is alive, but doctors want him to “wake up on his own.” Also, pray for Andy’s wife Kelly, his two sons during this very difficult time.
https://www.faithwire.com/2021/06/28/pray-former-casting-crowns-drummer-in-serious-motorcycle-accident/
