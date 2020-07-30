The Carolinas watching the latest Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Isaias ( E- zah – EYE – us) has formed overnight in the Caribbean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Bahamas. The storm will skim the Florida coastline over the weekend and track north toward the North and South Carolina coast by late Sunday? This is the 9th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2020-07-30-tropical-storm-isaias-forecast-florida-united-states