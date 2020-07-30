Tropical Storm Isaias ( E- zah – EYE – us) has formed overnight in the Caribbean.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands into the Bahamas. The storm will skim the Florida coastline over the weekend and track north toward the North and South Carolina coast by late Sunday? This is the 9th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2020-07-30-tropical-storm-isaias-forecast-florida-united-states
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Providence Catering and WinMock at Kinderton, pop-up restaurant - July 30, 2020
- The Carolinas watching the latest Tropical Storm - July 30, 2020
- S@5: Stuff the Bus 2020 - July 30, 2020