Carolina Theatre is selling old seats!

You can OWN a piece of history, and support the Carolina Theatre’s $2.5 million renovation.

Talk about a man cave upgrade!

Before renovation begins in late June, the theater is selling its worn but usable theater seats that are 50-plus years old. The auditorium is slated to reopen in October. Purchases are tax-deductible contributions to the campaign.

For $250, buy a single seat with a back and cushion and two armrests.

A loveseat — two seat backs and cushions and three armrests — sells for $400. Or buy a sofa-sized section for $500: three seats backs and cushions and four armrests.

Some assembly will be required. Seats will be limited by the number of usable pieces available. Sales end June 26. The seats will be removed at the end of June and ready for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis.

Orders can be placed through the theater website at carolinatheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-333-2605 from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays.

While the auditorium remains closed for four months, the theater’s smaller, third-floor performance space, The Crown, will be open.

The Crown will host the Carolina Kids Club films and Summer Film Festival.

The Crown is expected to close for renovations at a later date. https://is.gd/eNZ0t6

NOTE: The auditorium and mezzanine level of the 90-year-old theater at 310 S. Greene St. will close for renovations after June 24, when the Community Theatre of Greensboro concludes its production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

In the meantime, it will get new theater seating, new carpet in the auditorium, lobby, mezzanine, walkways, Renaissance Room and stairwells; an expanded and refurbished concession area; updated restrooms on the mezzanine levels and in the orchestra level men’s room; and an expanded women’s restroom on the main orchestra level.

For questions, call Brian Gray at 336-333-2600, Ext. 3.

https://carolinatheatre.com/event/have-a-seat-buy-a-piece-of-history/