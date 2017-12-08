Carolina Theatre 2017 Holiday Happenings

2017 Carolina Theatre HOLIDAY Movie Line-up

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Mon, Dec 11, 7PM It’s a Wonderful Life (Wrangler Night!) *

Classic Christmas in The Crown Mon, Dec 11, 7:30PM Holiday Inn ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Tues, Dec 12, 7PM The Muppet Christmas Carol

Classic Christmas in The Crown Tues, Dec 12, 7:30PM Love Actually ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Wed, Dec 13, 7PM White Christmas (Wrangler Night!) *

Classic Christmas in The Crown Wed, Dec 13, 7:30PM Christmas in Connecticut ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Thurs, Dec 14, 7PM Elf +

Classic Christmas in The Crown Thurs, Dec 14, 7:30PM The Shop Around the Corner ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Mon, Dec 18, 7PM A Christmas Story

Contrary Christmas in The Crown Mon, Dec 18, 7:30PM Die Hard ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Tues, Dec 19, 1PM & 7PM White Christmas

Contrary Christmas in The Crown Tues, Dec 19, 7:30PM Bad Santa ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie Wed, Dec 20, 1PM & 7PM It’s a Wonderful Life (Wrangler Day!) *

Contrary Christmas in The Crown Wed, Dec 20, 7:30PM The Hebrew Hammer ^



* Wrangler Presents Great American Movie Series presentations will include special sponsorship and denim giveaways before the movies.

^ These titles will be shown in The Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the theatre. Start time is 7:30PM.

Holiday Schedule December 2017 at the Carolina Theatre

Show dates and times: https://goo.gl/dsx7BF

Tickets to all Carolina Theatre events are available at the theatre box office located at 310 S. Greene Street, by phone at 336.333.2605, online at CarolinaTheatre.com, and prior to the shows.