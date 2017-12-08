Search
Home Blog Carolina Theatre 2017 Holiday Happenings

Carolina Theatre 2017 Holiday Happenings

Verne HillDec 08, 2017Comments Off on Carolina Theatre 2017 Holiday Happenings

 2017 Carolina Theatre HOLIDAY Movie Line-up
Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Mon, Dec 11, 7PM It’s a Wonderful Life  (Wrangler Night!) *

Classic Christmas in The Crown   Mon, Dec 11, 7:30PM        Holiday Inn ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Tues, Dec 12, 7PM The Muppet Christmas Carol

Classic Christmas in The Crown   Tues, Dec 12, 7:30PM       Love Actually ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Wed, Dec 13, 7PM White Christmas (Wrangler Night!) *

Classic Christmas in The Crown   Wed, Dec 13, 7:30PM       Christmas in Connecticut ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Thurs, Dec 14, 7PM          Elf  +

Classic Christmas in The Crown   Thurs, Dec 14, 7:30PM      The Shop Around the Corner ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Mon, Dec 18, 7PM A Christmas Story

Contrary Christmas in The Crown           Mon, Dec 18, 7:30PM        Die Hard ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Tues, Dec 19, 1PM & 7PM          White Christmas

Contrary Christmas in The Crown           Tues, Dec 19, 7:30PM       Bad Santa ^

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie     Wed, Dec 20, 1PM & 7PM           It’s a Wonderful Life  (Wrangler Day!) *

Contrary Christmas in The Crown           Wed, Dec 20, 7:30PM       The Hebrew Hammer ^


* Wrangler Presents Great American Movie Series presentations will include special sponsorship and denim giveaways before the movies.

^ These titles will be shown in The Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the theatre. Start time is 7:30PM.

 

Holiday Schedule December 2017 at the Carolina Theatre

Show dates and times:  https://goo.gl/dsx7BF

Tickets to all Carolina Theatre events are available at the theatre box office located at 310 S. Greene Street, by phone at 336.333.2605,  online at CarolinaTheatre.com, and prior to the shows.

 

 

Verne Hill

