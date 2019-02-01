Search
Home Blog Carolina Panther veteran Julius Peppers is officially retiring. 

Verne HillFeb 01, 2019 

Peppers announcing his retirement this morning – marking an end to a 17-season NFL career and a 10-season career as a Carolina Panther.

Peppers, a native of North Carolina and former Tarheel football standout, played his first eight seasons and his final two with the Panthers.

BTW: Peppers made a big impact off the field, particularly in his final season. He is the Panthers’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.   After Hurricane Florence, Peppers has been generous with his time and his money as an advocate for ongoing recovery efforts.

Also, following his senior season at UNC, Peppers won the Lombardi Award given to the best player on and off the field regardless of position.

*Check out Peppers ‘Thank You’ note to his coaches and fellow teammates at the News Blog.           https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-announces-his-retirement

https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-pens-thank-you-note-to-coaches-teammates-fans

Previous PostFebruary is Heart Health Month
