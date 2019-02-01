Peppers announcing his retirement this morning – marking an end to a 17-season NFL career and a 10-season career as a Carolina Panther.
Peppers, a native of North Carolina and former Tarheel football standout, played his first eight seasons and his final two with the Panthers.
BTW: Peppers made a big impact off the field, particularly in his final season. He is the Panthers’ nominee for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. After Hurricane Florence, Peppers has been generous with his time and his money as an advocate for ongoing recovery efforts.
Also, following his senior season at UNC, Peppers won the Lombardi Award given to the best player on and off the field regardless of position.
*Check out Peppers ‘Thank You’ note to his coaches and fellow teammates at the News Blog. https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-announces-his-retirement
https://www.panthers.com/news/julius-peppers-pens-thank-you-note-to-coaches-teammates-fans
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Pro Sports Nutritionist Breaks Down Tom Brady’s Crazy Diet - February 1, 2019
- February is Heart Health Month - February 1, 2019
- Carolina Panther veteran Julius Peppers is officially retiring. - February 1, 2019