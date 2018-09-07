Carolina Coast keeping an ‘eye’ on ‘Florence’

The National Hurricane Center predicts Florence will become a major hurricane (likely a Category 3 storm) by early next week. Swells from the storm are expected to reach the North and South Carolina Coasts as early as this weekend, with an increased risk of Rip Currents.
NOTE: Two other tropical systems could join Florence in the Atlantic over the next few days. Their names will be Helene and Isaac.
http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/09/07/florence-forecast-to-restrengthen-to-a-major-hurricane-by-next-week
