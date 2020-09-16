Carolina Classic Fair ‘Drive Thru Event’ OCT 1-4

Get a Taste of the Fair: Carolina Classic Fair Drive Thru Event happening October 1-4, 2020

Although the Carolina Classic Fair has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, fair fans can still indulge in their favorite fair food, support local charities and enjoy a drive–through “ride” and a drive-through “game” – all from the safety of their vehicle – during the Drive Thru, presented by the Carolina Classic Fair, Oct. 1 – 4.

There also will be merchandise, fireworks, and a virtual exhibit of agriculture, livestock, food and more submitted online by participants, said Cheryle Hartley, the fair director. “Ever since we announced that we would cancel the 2020 fair, the fair staff has been working hard to create a safe, virtual, drive-through concept that would incorporate aspects of the fair that our community so greatly loves,” Hartley said.

The Drive Thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 .p.m. each day with 12 food vendors offering a variety of fair favorites. The fairgrounds is suggesting a donation of five cans of food to benefit Crisis Control Ministry in lieu of admission, but a donation is not required.

Here’s how the Drive Thru will work:

Upon entering the fairgrounds at gate 9 on 27th Street, attendees will receive a menu with items available from participating vendors. The menus also will be posted in advance online at CarolinaClassicFair.com.

As attendees wind through the fairgrounds they will first drive by the Crisis Control Ministry collection station to drop off their donations of canned food.

Next attendees will arrive at the “Loose Change Game,” sponsored by WBFJ radio in partnership with the Salvation Army. Participants will try to earn a high score as they toss their loose change into Salvation Army buckets.

Attendees will then order their favorite fair foods with a touch-free ordering process. They also will have an opportunity at the ordering station to buy a fair T-shirt or “fair in a bag” that includes four tickets to the 2021 fair, a ball cap, lapel pin, pen, magnet and tote bag.

The food vendors will be set up in the area just beyond the gazebo. Runners will deliver food to the vehicles using baskets to ensure the touchless delivery system. Attendees should expect a small wait but the fair team will be posting and sharing video messages and entertainment every hour on its Facebook page, @CarolinaClassicFair.

Before exiting the fairgrounds through gate 2 near the Fairgrounds Annex, attendees will have a chance to pose with their food at the “Road Bump” drive-thru ride, sponsored by Entercom Radio.

During Friday and Saturday nights of the Drive-Thru, the Drive movie venue on the Fairgrounds midway will be offering four movies each night, two at 7:05 p.m. and two at 9:15 p.m. A 15-minute fireworks show will light up the sky over the fairgrounds between movies. The fireworks and movies can be moved up or back a day depending on the weather.

On Oct. 2, “Scooby Doo Big Top,” “Madagascar 3,” will play at 7:05 p.m. and “Disney’s Dumbo” (2019) and “The Notebook” at 9:15 p.m. On Oct. 3, “Charlotte’s Web and “Moana” will play at 7:05 p.m. and “AdventureLand” and “Oz the Great and Powerful” at 9:15 p.m. Movie tickets are $10.50 for adults and $8.50 for 12 and under.

Also during the Drive Thru dates, the fairgrounds social media pages and website will post virtual exhibits and entertainment. Exhibit categories include livestock, agriculture, arts & crafts, culinary, fine arts, creative writing, photography and quilting. Because the entries cannot be physically evaluated, no prizes will be awarded. The public can participate in the virtual exhibits by submitting their entries online at http://www.CarolinaClassicFair.com before Oct 1.

More information about food vendors, menu items, submitting virtual exhibits, a map of the Drive Thru, a schedule of events and more is posted at http://www.CarolinaClassicFair.com