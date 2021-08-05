Carolina Classic Fair: Advance discounted tickets on sale now

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.
*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com
