Caregiver Stress is Real. Ask for help…

Verne HillMar 22, 2018

Learn how to be compassionate without the burn out…

A Caregiver is the description of someone who provides financial, relational, physical or emotional support to someone who is unable to live independently such as:

          — Infants or young children

          — Someone recovering from an injury or illness

          — Elderly loved ones

          — Anyone going through a terminal illness

          — Family who are disabled in some way (physically, mentally, emotionally)

This just about covers people from all walks of life and all ages, so it probably impacts you or someone you care about. This special report will cover the risks of being a ‘good Samaritan’ and then show you how to avoid the overwhelming stress that can come from being a compassionate parent, adult child, or primary caregiver.

http://lifeworksgroup.blogspot.com/2018/02/caregiver-stress-is-real.html

Tips to add compassionate care to the Caregivers you know…

 Send cards and handwritten notes – Make visits to the hospital or nursing home – Send flowers or small gifts – Provide food and occasionally an entire meal – Volunteer to be a driver (transportation) – Entertain children or other family members – Shop for needed items – Set aside time for regular reading aloud – Take walks and do other outdoor activities – Offer to do laundry and housecleaning – Be a willing and attentive listener – Extend emotional and physical affection – Provide financial assistance – Pray for someone in a crisis and ask others to join you in providing spiritual support for those in great need.

About the author

Dwight Bain comes alongside to add value to people facing major change. He is a Nationally Certified Counselor and Certified Leadership Coach in practice since 1984. He partners with media, corporations, and non-profits to make a positive difference. Access more counseling and coaching resources designed to save time by solving stressful situations by visiting www.LifeWorksGroup.org or following him on social media @DwightBain #Caregiver #Change #Caregiving #CaregiverStress

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
