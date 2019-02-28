Career: Greensboro Police Department

Search
Verne HillFeb 28, 2019

The Greensboro Police Department is graduating one of its largest classes in history on Tursday (Feb 28).   40 cadets will graduate from the GPD police academy – the largest class since 2012.

Right now, GPD is looking to hire for its police academy starting in September. For more info   https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/join-the-gpd-team

https://myfox8.com/2019/02/27/one-of-the-largest-greensboro-police-academy-classes-to-graduate-on-thursday/

 

