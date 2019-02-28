Career: Greensboro Police Department

The Greensboro Police Department is graduating one of its largest classes in history on Tursday (Feb 28). 40 cadets will graduate from the GPD police academy – the largest class since 2012.

Right now, GPD is looking to hire for its police academy starting in September. For more info https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/join-the-gpd-team

https://myfox8.com/2019/02/27/one-of-the-largest-greensboro-police-academy-classes-to-graduate-on-thursday/