Can’t remember names? There’s help…

About a third of your memory is dependent on your genetics and the biological makeup of your brain, but that leaves two-thirds of your memory that can be improved.

“Memory is not fixed, like your shoe size, it’s something that you can grow… There is no such thing as a good or bad memory, there is just a trained memory and an untrained memory, meaning memory is not something that you have, it’s something that you do. It’s not a noun, it’s a process…” -Jim Kwik, brain coach

– Repeat the name of the person you just met.

– Focus on the person you are talking to.

-Focus on a particular feature of a new person’s face.

-Link the new name with something you already know.

-Repeat a new name when you say goodbye.

https://www.cnbc.com/2016/09/21/11-memory-hacks-to-remember-the-names-of-everyone-you-meet.html