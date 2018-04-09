Can’t remember names? There’s help…

About a third of your memory is dependent on your genetics and the biological makeup of your brain, but that leaves two-thirds of your memory that can be improved.
“Memory is not fixed, like your shoe size, it’s something that you can grow… There is no such thing as a good or bad memory, there is just a trained memory and an untrained memory, meaning memory is not something that you have, it’s something that you do. It’s not a noun, it’s a process…” -Jim Kwik, brain coach
– Repeat the name of the person you just met.
– Focus on the person you are talking to.
-Focus on a particular feature of a new person’s face.
-Link the new name with something you already know.
-Repeat a new name when you say goodbye.
