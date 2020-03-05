Can’t find hand sanitizer? Make your own!

According to the CDC, the best defense against coronavirus (COVID-19) is about 30 seconds of vigorous hand washing with soap and hot water. They also suggest that hand sanitizers that are above 65% alcohol by volume offer some degree of protection.

Here’s a low-tech hack.

Mix 2/3 cup of isopropyl rubbing alcohol (99% by volume, not the 70% stuff you usually get) with 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel (any brand, unscented if you can find it; also, check the gel package labeling to see if there is any isopropyl alcohol in it, and adjust your rubbing alcohol to aloe vera gel ratio accordingly). Put it in an old hand sanitizer bottle (or empty liquid soap dispenser) and sanitize to your heart’s content. It’s that simple. https://www.shellypalmer.com/2020/03/simple-homemade-hand-sanitizer-recipe/

