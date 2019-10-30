CANCELLED: Harvest at Center Grove in Clemmons

Statement Regarding Harvest 2019 Cancellation (released Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019)

“In light of the forecast on October 31, which includes significant rain and a high chance of storms, the decision has been made to cancel Harvest 2019.

Our goal has always been to provide a safe and fun Halloween alternative for families. Based on the information we have today from local weather sources, we do not believe we are able to provide that experience. Over the years, Harvest has become a region-wide event with over 5,000 in attendance. We regret that we are unable to provide the event as planned.

We have reached out to several local organizations who are eager to receive the donated candy and food purchased for their ongoing work in the community. All that has been given and purchased for this event is being stewarded well with a desire to reach people with the Good News of the Gospel.

Thank-you for understanding.

We look forward to serving our community through Harvest 2020.”

Jenna Kessler, Director of Communications

Center Grove Church

8750 Lasater Road | Clemmons, NC 27012

336.766.5727 | www.centergrovelife.org