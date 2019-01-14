Search
Canadian air traffic controllers send pizza across the border

Verne Hill Jan 14, 2019

Getting by with a little (pizza) from their friends…

Canadian air traffic controllers have been sending more than just radio signals across the border this weekend. They ordered hundreds of pizzas for their US counterparts working without pay due to the ongoing US government shutdown.

*Peter Duffey, president of the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, said the controllers were looking for a way to help the American controllers as they faced their first payday with no pay on Friday. On Thursday, one of CATCA’s control centers in Edmonton, Alberta, had the idea of sending pizzas to the controllers in Anchorage, Alaska. The units are so close that they regularly interact and the Canadian controllers thought it would be a nice gesture of solidarity.

Since Thursday, more than 350 pizzas have been sent to 49 FAA units across the US and the number is likely to grow.

Duffey said the response from the American controllers has been “very, very heartwarming.” He said there have been instances when pilots have checked in to Canadian airspace and greeted their Canadian colleagues over the radio with messages of thanks on behalf of the controllers.

BTW: Air traffic controllers in the US – considered essential employees – have been working without pay since the partial government shutdown began on December 22.  https://myfox8.com/2019/01/14/canadian-air-traffic-controllers-send-pizza-to-us-counterparts-affected-by-shutdown/

 

