Canaanite fortress uncovered in Israel

Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a 3,200-year-old Canaanite fortress dating back to ‘Judges Era’ in southern Israel. The 18×18 meters fortress is shedding light into the ancient days of the judges as described in the Bible.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/august/israel-uncovers-ancient-canaanite-fortress-dating-back-to-biblical-judges-era
David’s song of deliverance from his enemies, including Saul…
“The LORD is my rock, my fortress, and my savior (or deliverer)”
2 Samuel 2:22 NLV
“I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
Psalm 91:2
