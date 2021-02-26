Can mouthwash slow the spread of Covid-19?

Researchers with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are trying to determine whether mouthwash could help slow the spread of COVID-19.

*The researchers are studying commercially available rinses with various ingredients to see which ones, if any, kill the virus in the mouths of people recently diagnosed with COVID-19. NOTE: Mouthwash will NOT replace masks or social distancing.

But, if it works, the researchers said it could offer an extra layer of protection in addition to existing guidelines.

Wanna participate?

If you’re age 18-65, and you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 or started experiencing symptoms within the past week, you can participate in the study. It takes place at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and takes about an hour and a half. You will receive a Visa gift card. To enroll, call or text (984) 363-6243 or email gohealthcenter@unc.edu.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/can-mouthwash-prevent-the-spread-of-covid-19-unc-researchers-want-to-find-out/