Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie surprises Hollywood

‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie surprises Hollywood

Verne HillMar 19, 2018Comments Off on ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie surprises Hollywood

Like

The faith-based film,  ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie landing at #3 after opening weekend at theaters nationwide.

The movie based on the hit song by MercyMe beat out ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and ‘Love, Simon.’  https://goo.gl/54Bk3f

Black Panther continued to make history in its fifth weekend at #1

“I Can Only Imagine – The Movie” in theaters now.  Check out locations and show times AND the review by Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm     https://goo.gl/XJdXgn

 

Big concert announcement: MercyMe is coming to Greensboro in November.  Tickets go on sale this Friday. March 23.   WBFJ pre-sale is this Thursday (March 22) Code: ‘ONLY’.   MercyMe:  Greensboro Coliseum on November 10th

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

10 Things to Tell Your Wife (or spouse) Every Day

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

AmazonSmile: Triple the Impact to WBFJ in March

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

Monday News, March 19, 2018

Verne HillMar 19, 2018

Community Events

Mar
20
Tue
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 20 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
12:30 pm Blood Drive @ Benson Center @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Blood Drive @ Benson Center @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Mar 20 @ 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas 888.592.5663 /  Walk-ins welcomed http://www.cbcc.us    
12:30 pm Jim Daly @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Jim Daly @ Lexi's Place (Lexington)
Mar 20 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Jim Daly is the President & CEO of Focus On The Family This is a luncheon for pastors only and attendants must RSVP by March 15th at:amy@energizeministries.com (must send email to reserve your seat). Only 50[...]
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
GriefShare @ Union Grove Baptist Church (Lexington)
Mar 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.764-2103 http://www.ugbconline.com/    
7:00 pm “Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
“Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
Mar 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Hope & Worship Celebration is an 8-day event. It is FREE, however registration is recommended: http://www.helphopehere.com Here is the artists scheduled for each night: 3/17 – Mark Schultz 3/18 – Jaci Velasquez 3/19 –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes