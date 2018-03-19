‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie surprises Hollywood

The faith-based film, ‘I Can Only Imagine’ -The Movie landing at #3 after opening weekend at theaters nationwide.

The movie based on the hit song by MercyMe beat out ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and ‘Love, Simon.’ https://goo.gl/54Bk3f

Black Panther continued to make history in its fifth weekend at #1

“I Can Only Imagine – The Movie” in theaters now. Check out locations and show times AND the review by Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/XJdXgn

Big concert announcement: MercyMe is coming to Greensboro in November. Tickets go on sale this Friday. March 23. WBFJ pre-sale is this Thursday (March 22) Code: ‘ONLY’. MercyMe: Greensboro Coliseum on November 10th