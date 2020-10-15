Search
Can Ex-Felons vote in NC? Yes…

Verne Hill Oct 15, 2020

Ex-Felons do have the right to vote in NC (with some exceptions). If once convicted of a felony, you will have to re-register to vote during early voting.

Also, if you are convicted of a misdemeanor in North Carolina, you do not lose your right to vote, even if you are incarcerated.

 NC State Board of Elections: To register to vote, you must not be currently serving a felony sentence, including any probation, post-release supervision, or parole. However, you may register and vote if you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision, or parole was extended. No further documentation is needed.

Verne Hill

