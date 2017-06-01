Search
What can the Church learn from Sears?

What can the Church learn from Sears?

Verne HillJun 01, 2017Comments Off on What can the Church learn from Sears?

‘Walk the Way’ with Jeff Klein –  

Sears, Roebuck and Company, the once iconic retail giant, has been almost as synonymous with America as baseball, apple pies, and Chevrolet. Some may argue, based on history, that this has also been the case with Christianity and its expression, the Church.

 

However, in a recent Group Publishing blog post, Rick Chromey, author of a number of church ministry books including Sermons Reimagineddraws a sobering, yet compelling comparison between the demise of Sears and what doesn’t bode so well for the church.

So, what can the Church learn from Sears?
Chromey’s conclusions seem pretty much on point:

  1. Reinvent or die. For most of its celebrated history, Sears innovated and led; but when it relaxed, focusing more on maintenance than mission, it lost traction. In a 21st-century culture that’s fluid, fast, and flexible, churches need to continually respond, reinvent, and reimagine “wineskins” (not the Wine). The Message never changes but the models, strategies, styles, and frameworks do.
  1. Watch the lure of success. Pride comes before a fall, and Sears is a classic tale of hubris. Too many churches build towers rather than bridges, monuments rather than movements, and legacies rather than living vision.
  1. Know your culture. The same year Sears sold its tower (1994), Jeff Bezos launched Amazon.com. Three years later Sears finally entered dot.com world, but it was too late. Sears was tied to a dead man’s name. Amazon was the biggest river (and soon, store) in the world. Too many churches overlook, dismiss, or oppose cultural changes when they need to interpret, understand, and embrace the opportunities change creates.

New wineskins
How well has the Church responded to today’s fast, fluid, and flexible jungle of cultural changes? What will it do to keep from falling off the wall? Here at Q Place, our “living vision” is to provide the Church with a reimagined wineskin for evangelism and sharing our faith! Do you want to know more about the 9 Arts of Spiritual Conversations? Please join us for a FREE 1 hour webinar that will equip you to build a missional culture in your church or sign up for coaching to start a small group for seekers.

Read More:  https://goo.gl/QqolJD

Walk the Way w/ Jeff Klein:   https://www.facebook.com/walktheway/

What would your church look like if more people saw themselves as missionaries to their neighbors and friends? And if they did, how would you equip them for the work of ministry?Register Today:    http://the9arts.com/webinar/

https://www.facebook.com/QPlaceMinistry

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
