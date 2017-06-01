‘Walk the Way’ with Jeff Klein –

Sears, Roebuck and Company, the once iconic retail giant, has been almost as synonymous with America as baseball, apple pies, and Chevrolet. Some may argue, based on history, that this has also been the case with Christianity and its expression, the Church.

However, in a recent Group Publishing blog post, Rick Chromey, author of a number of church ministry books including Sermons Reimagined, draws a sobering, yet compelling comparison between the demise of Sears and what doesn’t bode so well for the church.

So, what can the Church learn from Sears?

Chromey’s conclusions seem pretty much on point:

Reinvent or die. For most of its celebrated history, Sears innovated and led; but when it relaxed, focusing more on maintenance than mission, it lost traction. In a 21st-century culture that’s fluid, fast, and flexible, churches need to continually respond, reinvent, and reimagine “wineskins” (not the Wine). The Message never changes but the models, strategies, styles, and frameworks do.

Watch the lure of success. Pride comes before a fall, and Sears is a classic tale of hubris. Too many churches build towers rather than bridges, monuments rather than movements, and legacies rather than living vision.

Know your culture. The same year Sears sold its tower (1994), Jeff Bezos launched Amazon.com. Three years later Sears finally entered dot.com world, but it was too late. Sears was tied to a dead man’s name. Amazon was the biggest river (and soon, store) in the world. Too many churches overlook, dismiss, or oppose cultural changes when they need to interpret, understand, and embrace the opportunities change creates.

