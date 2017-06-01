Search
Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage

Verne HillJun 01, 2017Comments Off on Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage

*YMCA Camp Hanes has scheduled two clean-up days. 

Saturday, June 3 from 10-3pm

Tuesday, June 6 from 10-3pm

YMCA Camp Hanes is working hard to get ready for the start to summer camp (which is coming up on June 11).  Now the focus is on clean up from storm damage, after a tornado ripped through its facilities last week – but they need some help.

*YMCA Camp Hanes has scheduled two clean up days…  

This Saturday, June 3 from 10-3pm

And next Tuesday, June 6 from 10-3pm

Volunteer Parking: Mount Olive Baptist Church at 5413 NC Hwy 66.

Bring: Work gloves, brooms, rakes, and leaf blowers

Food and water will be provided for all the helpers.

If you want to help, email helpcamphanes@ymcanwnc.org

https://www.camphanes.org/2017/05/tornado-damage-update/

Video update from Fox 8:  https://www.facebook.com/YMCACampHanes/

Previous PostWHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU? WBFJ Summer Contest
Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!

