Camp Caraway: Mark Moore

Camp Caraway’s Mark Moore shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the changes they have made to provide a fun and safe ‘camp’ experience as stay-at-home restrictions start to relax in North Carolina. Listen now…
‘Phasing’ into an exciting (yet different) Summer Camp experience.
Focus: Camp Caraway
www.caraway.org
336-521-9207
mmoore@caraway.org
Mark Moore – Children’s Program Director / Caraway Conference Center & Camps
Guidelines revamped to meet State and CDC safety limits
Camp Caraway will operate at 50% capacity
NEW: Day Camps (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm)
Registrations open NOW…
*Risk Free
