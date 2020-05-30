Camp Caraway: Mark Moore

Camp Caraway’s Mark Moore shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the changes they have made to provide a fun and safe ‘camp’ experience as stay-at-home restrictions start to relax in North Carolina. Listen now…

‘Phasing’ into an exciting (yet different) Summer Camp experience.

Focus: Camp Caraway

www.caraway.org

336-521-9207

mmoore@caraway.org

Mark Moore – Children’s Program Director / Caraway Conference Center & Camps

Camp Caraway’s Mark Moore shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ) about the changes they have made to provide a fun and safe ‘camp’ experience as stay-at-home restrictions start to relax in North Carolina.

Guidelines revamped to meet State and CDC safety limits

Camp Caraway will operate at 50% capacity

NEW: Day Camps (Mon-Fri 8am-5pm)

Registrations open NOW…

*Risk Free